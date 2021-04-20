MotoGP BMW M Award 2021: Season's Fastest Rider in Qualifiers to Win an M5 CS

iPhone Catches Fire on British Airways Boeing 787 Just Before Landing

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 has its very own place in tech industry books, not necessarily because it was a groundbreaking product but due to its batteries catching fire all of a sudden. 1 photo



And as it turns out, it happens for a good reason, as some devices, regardless of the brand, model, or age, can still catch fire in the worst possible moments.



That is what happened on a British Airways



The



It happened on September 30 when a Boeing 787-9 operated by British Airways was traveling from Miami to London. The first-class cabin crew spotted a charging cable connected to a device placed on the side of the seat, and the report indicated that a smell similar to sulfur was immediately noticed.



When the senior cabin crew arrived to look into what happened, the phone produced a hissing sound and then emitted a “large plume of grey smoke in a tornado motion,” as per the official documents. The crew members claim they noticed “an orange glow in the seat area amongst the smoke” just before they picked up a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.



The cabin crew reached out to the pilots, who started the emergency checklist, while other staff members filled an ice bucket with water to throw on the device. Eventually, the smoke dissipated and what’s being described as “an acrid odor” on the flight deck went away, so the commander decided to continue to Heathrow.



