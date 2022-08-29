Internet Heroes Find Fixes for Android Auto Bug Plaguing the Best Android Device

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold4 earlier this month as its latest and greatest Android device, and given the company’s increased focus on foldable smartphones, it’s pretty clear the new model is a glimpse into what’s to come for customers in the long term.
As a pioneer of this form factor, Samsung is working hard on getting everything right on the Fold, and this involves an increased focus not only on hardware but also on software.
While many people expect such a revolutionary (and expensive, too) device to offer a complete experience, many of the early Fold 4 buyers ended up hitting an unexpected bug when trying to load Android Auto in their cars.
The app fails to run for absolutely no clear reason, and more often than not, it ends up showing a black screen that’s impossible to bypass.
While Google started an investigation and is trying to figure out what’s happening, someone on the Android Auto forums has already found a solution. It all comes down to accessing the Android Auto application settings on the device and changing the “Automatic start of Android Auto” setting to always (from the default setting).
Several users on Samsung’s forums have also confirmed that this solution brought Android Auto back to a running state, as for some reason, the device seems to be ignoring the default setting of the app and therefore fails to launch it.
Someone else says in a Samsung discussion thread that clearing the cache and data from the Android Auto app and the Google Play Services helped restore the connection, therefore bypassing the black screen they received when using a Galaxy Fold 4.
This also seems to be doing the trick for some users, so if you’re struggling to get Android Auto up and running with Samsung’s most advanced Android Auto so far, these two solutions could come to the rescue.
