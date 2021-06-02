Intel Says the World Will Need Several Years to Resolve the Lack of Chips

The lack of semiconductors continues to wreak havoc in several industries, including the car sector, despite foundries worldwide working non-stop on building more chips and shipping them as soon as possible to their clients.
And while all these companies are struggling to deal with the existing chip inventory, others are making investments in their production lines to start building semiconductors as well, all in an attempt to help deal with this crisis and address it as soon as possible.
But Intel, which plans to start building chips by the end of the year, says it doesn’t expect the whole thing to be resolved in full sooner than several years. In other words, even if more companies step in and start building chips, the industry would still struggle to find enough semiconductors for their products, CEO Pat Gelsinger said recently at Computex.
“But while the industry has taken steps to address near term constraints it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates and components,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Intel will spend $20 billion on expanding chip manufacturing. The company said earlier this year that it expected its production lines to be up and running in a maximum of nine months. Intel will then supply chips to automakers, also hit hard by the lack of semiconductors.
Several companies, including Ford, GM, Hyundai, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and so many others have been struggling with the shortage, eventually turning to temporary halts of their production as they were waiting for suppliers to ship more chips.
Industry experts, including Foxconn, also believe the lack of semiconductors will continue into 2022 despite all the efforts to address it as soon as possible. Foxconn is also setting up EV manufacturing lines, with the company at one point even believed to be a possible partner for the production of the Apple Car.
