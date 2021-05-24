Lack of Chips Forces Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi to Suspend Production

The global chip shortage not only that is far from over but also continues to wreak havoc in the automotive industry, with more and more companies turning to production changes in an attempt to deal with the lack of semiconductors.
The most recent three big names to be hit by the same issue are Nissan, Suzuki, and Mitsubishi, all of which are preparing for production adjustments throughout the month of June.
First and foremost, it’s Nissan, which according to a report from Reuters plans to shut down production lines at its factory in Kyushu for three days on June 24, 25, and 28. At the same time, Nissan will also suspend operations for some specific models in Mexico, while also reducing the capacity at Japanese facilities in Tochigi and Oppama.
A Nissan spokesperson has already confirmed for the cited source that “Nissan is adjusting production,” citing the lack of semiconductors as the reason.
Suzuki is also turning to a similar solution to deal with the whole thing, with the company to suspend the operations at three plants in Shizuoka between three and nine days. This time, the carmaker hasn’t confirmed the production suspension, though it did say the company is actively making all kinds of adjustments in an attempt to reduce the impact of the semiconductor crisis.
And last but not least, it’s Mitsubishi, who will make production changes at no less than five plants in Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia. The carmaker expects the production of some 30,000 vehicles to be affected, with the output to be substantially reduced because there aren’t enough chips to be installed on cars.
In the meantime, nobody has good news regarding a possible recovery when it comes to the lack of chips. Foxconn, for example, which is currently the number one iPhone maker and is now expanding in the car world, warned that the global chip shortage is here to stay, while Xiaomi, the tech behemoth investing in an EV, explained they don’t expect the lack of semiconductors to be resolved before 2022.
