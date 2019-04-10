Instagram Model Covers Lamborghini Aventador in 2 Million Swarovski Crystals

An Instagram model with enough money to splurge on the world’s fastest and most expensive cars is again making headlines for taking one such car and making it more expensive and considerably less fast.

Though not much is known about Daria Radionova before she shot to international fame as an Instagram model / influencer, she does have quite a reputation for loving fast cars. She loves them so much, in fact, that she is determined to turn them into glistening beasts, with help from world-renowned jewelers.Radionova has just debuted her Lamborghini Aventador after the guys at Cars in Cloaks had their way with it. It’s now covered in 2 million real Swarokvski crystals and it’s what you could call a gem. Literally. Sure, it’s also less fast than it was before, but Radionova, for one, seems thrilled with it.“The beast is released,” she writes on Instagram , after showing off the car in Knightsbridge, London. “I have no words to describe how shiny it is. @carsincloaks you have killed it guys! Yesterday we shutdown London! 2 Million crystals were applied by hand and it took over 700hrs to make this sexy car. Love it Love it Love it Thanks everyone who joined us yesterday! My followers are the best and it was a complete SHUTDOWN!!!!!! Whoooop.”This is actually Radionova’s third car customized this way: she previously made headlines for sticking crystals to a Mercedes CLS and a Lamborghini Huracan . To get the job done on the Aventador, she flew jewelers from Russia into London, to make the work just perfect.Cars in Cloaks described the bejeweled Aventador as, “If Bruce Wayne was a girl this would be his car.”Radionova hails from Moldova but has gone to school in London. She never talks about her parents or where she gets her money from, but she also has a clothing line and other business ventures. Clearly, she can afford both the cars she drives and the crystals and work need to turn them into shiny, “sexy” beasts.