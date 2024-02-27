Inside the Factory That Builds the Unbreakable Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has always been this iconic off-roader with a reputation of being one that can take a beating, and then take you to dinner and opera on the same day. Unbreakable, invincible, unparalleled. You name it, it has it all when it comes to leaving the tarmac behind. But how is the G-Class being manufactured?
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class rolls off the assembly line of the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria. One of the longest-lasting vehicles in the industry, the G-Class started out in life as a military vehicle in the 1970s before turning into a civilian off-roader and luxury SUV. Little has changed about the design of the G-Wagon in over four decades on the market. It still looks as if it was made with a ruler, sporting the same boxy shape, that it first came with and which has always been the enemy of aerodynamics.
The turning signals are still positioned up on the sides of the hood as they have always been. The hinges of the doors are still visible, and the spare wheel kept its ground at the rear. And, what purists love the most, except for its off-road capabilities: the doors still close with that 'click-cluck' premium sound. Because despite its ruggedness, it bears the three-pointed star logo. And that is supposed to mean class and elegance.
The G-Class endures some of the car industry's roughest tests before it goes into production and hits the road. Highway, off-road, the famous Schockl Mountain included. The team needs to test its capabilities off the tarmac, but also its safety. That is how the G-Class has been scoring five-star ratings in the safety tests run by EuroNCAP and NHTSA.
The chassis of the vehicle is made of up to 3.4-millimeter-thick sheet steel. Meanwhile, the cabin, which was once a very simple space, has turned into a luxury space.
Therefore, those working on the model have to make sure everything is trimmed and finished to perfection. It is not a military vehicle they are dealing with anymore. They are mostly working with Nappa leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber.
During production, the chassis of each vehicle moves around the factory on a rail system that guides them through various workstations.
Counting on the success of the model, Mercedes launched a three-door cabriolet, a three-door station wagon, the six-wheel Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 pickup truck, the almighty G 500 4x4², and the four-door Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet with an extended wheelbase, selling them for eye-watering prices.
For instance, the most expensive of them all was the six-wheeler, reportedly available for $1 million. Mercedes has never disclosed the exact number of 6x6ers that it rolled out, but there should be around 100, with most of them going to the Middle East to mix dune bashing and luxury. All of these variations rolled off the production line at Magna Steyr, Austria.
