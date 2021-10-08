2 The Maserati Ghibli Limousine Is One Way to Stand Out

Inkas Builds One High-test and Under the Radar Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Limo

You might find the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van a bit pedestrian as luxury transportation, but Inkas is intent on changing your mind about what a van can do.



They say this Inkas Sprinter Limo has been designed to chauffeur VIPs and business execs in high style while maintaining an under-the-radar exterior look. These limos feature a luxurious but minimalist interior which includes a wide range of creature comforts you’d expect from a modern limousine. But it doesn’t end there as this Sprinter also includes a host of next-generation tech and security features.



Designed to provide passengers the setting to take on business tasks on the go or simply relax and chill, it comes with four luxe leather seats, each equipped with a built-in remote to control window blinds, lighting, and heating and cooling. And those chairs don’t just look nice, they can also deliver a massage.



These armored limo-buses based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter are fully customizable and feature “perimeter-armored” transport for occupants. The discrete exterior appearance and comfortable passenger compartment make it a top-line choice for those in need of a reliable personnel transport.



Inkas say the limos offer dependable armoring components designed to specifically retrofit for safety and security in transportation and add that they’re already been proven in a multitude of different environments. The bulletproof transport vehicle is armored up to CEN 1063 Level BR6, and that means it can tolerate hits from 7.62mm ammunition.



Power is delivered by a turbo-diesel 3.0L V6 which pumps out 188hp and it’s attached to a 7-speed 7G-TRONIC transmission. The vehicles also include Sophisticated electronics such as an iPad-controlled environment, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a number of LED screens and premium sound courtesy of a modern infotainment system. A fully custom-built interior also includes captain-style seats and a host of iPad-controlled interior features.



A motorized front console comes equipped with a coffee bar and a fridge large enough to accommodate bottles of your favorite champagne and a fully equipped bathroom can be added at the rear as an option.



The layout also makes use of hide-away tables, charging stations and adjustable lighting along with an intercom to connect you with the driver.

As the icing on the cake, the Inkas Sprinter is equipped with a full-sized LED TV which comes with AppleTV and Chromecast. The screen can also display conditions outside the vehicle via a full-perimeter CCTV camera system.



“With this new line of limousines, we’ve taken the high-end features that Inkas is renowned for, and packaged them into new top-of-the-line models,” says Margarita Simkin, Chairwoman of Inkas.



And how much will all this security and comfort set you back? The vehicles



