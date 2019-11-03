Infiniti InTouch Infotainment Features OTA Updates, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

The luxury division of Nissan prepares to introduce next-generation infotainment for 2020, namely the InTouch system. The nameplates confirmed to receive the system are the Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe, QX50 crossover, and QX80 body-on-frame utility vehicle.
Meant to “keep drivers connected while on the road,” Infiniti InTouch boasts a built-in hotspot for Wi-Fi pairable with up to seven devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, and taking a cue from Tesla, over-the-air updates are also featured.
Real-time traffic information, dynamic rerouting based on the traffic conditions, turn-by-turn navigation, and Siri Eyes Free are a few other highlights. As far as user experience is concerned, Infiniti makes a case for an improved interface and the adoption of a faster processor. By the way, InTouch was developed as a twin-screen system.
"Connectivity on the move is more important to drivers than ever – it allows them to keep up-to-date with the latest traffic information, while passengers can stream, surf, video call and more at their leisure,” said Eric Rigaux, general manager of product strategy and planning at the Infiniti Motor Company. “Having listened to feedback from our customers, we have vastly improved the system's features, intuitive use, and functionality.”
Looking at the bigger picture, Infiniti is somewhat late to the game. Ford prepares to roll out SYNC 4 in 2020, Mercedes-Benz has MBUX with Augmented Reality for Navigation, and Tesla is Tesla. What’s worse, Infiniti is losing market share in the United States but especially in the United Kingdom and the remainder of the European Union.
U.S. sales fell by 43.9 percent in September 2019, and considering how little of an impact the luxury brand made in the Old Continent, Infiniti will pull out of this market altogether. 2020 is when the inevitable will happen, but nevertheless, the restructuring plan is meant to strengthen Infiniti in the United States, Eastern markets such as Russia, and China.
Currently built in Sunderland by Nissan, the Q30 and QX30 luxury hatchback and faux-crossover will be replaced by all-Infiniti designs. The current generation is based upon old Mercedes-Benz underpinnings, namely the MFA vehicle architecture.
