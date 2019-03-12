autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Infiniti to Stop Making Cars in the UK

12 Mar 2019, 14:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Rumored since the beginning of the year to be something the carmaker is pondering, an exit of the Infiniti brand from the European market was confirmed this week.
11 photos
Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30
The departure from Europe is only partial, as it will affect the carmaker’s operations in the Western part of the continent. Infiniti will continue its operations as usual in Eastern Europe.

Although it admittedly sells cars for a niche segment, Infiniti’s sales in Europe are disastrous, and have been so ever since 2003. For a brief period, in 2016 and 2017, the numbers of car sold by the brand in Europe managed to surpass 12,000 units, only to decline to about half that in 2018.

By comparison, the American market steadily sells over 130,000 cars yearly, according to specialized website Car Sales Base.

As for the employees affected by the decision to wind down operations in Western Europe, Infiniti says it “is working to find alternative opportunities, […] consulting with employee representatives where necessary and identifying opportunities for transition and training support where appropriate.”

Coincidently, the company’s Western European production is sourced from Sunderland, the UK, leaving some to speculate Brexit had a hand in the decision, especially in light of Nissan already announcing it is moving production of the X-Trail to Japan.

Production of the Q30 and QX30 in the UK is now scheduled to end by the middle of the year.

The decision announced today by the carmaker is part of a larger set of measures meant to make the Nissan-spinoff a more appealing brand.

In line with the trends in the industry, all diesel engines will be phased out, and the entire range of cars is to be electrified from 2021.

Product-wise, the company will focus on selling SUVs especially in North America, but will also launch five new cars on the Chinese market in the years ahead.
Infiniti UK Brexit Sunderland
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
INFINITI models:
INFINITI EX37INFINITI EX37 Medium SUVINFINITI Q60INFINITI Q60 CoupeINFINITI QX70INFINITI QX70 CrossoverINFINITI QX30INFINITI QX30 CrossoverINFINITI Q70INFINITI Q70 CompactAll INFINITI models  
 
 