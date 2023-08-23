Indonesia Goes All In on the F-15EX Eagle II, Here's Why It's a Big Deal

Questions about whether fourth-generation jet fighters have a place on a modern battlefield between two peer-to-peer superpowers continue to abound in contemporary aviation circles. But Boeing and the U.S. Air Force are confident that the F-15EX Eagle II will be a force to be reckoned with against Sukhois and Chengdus of Russia and China, regardless of the generation. It's to the point that even U.S. allies can't help but take an interest. Among that crowd, it's Indonesia that's getting the first crack at a production contract.

20 photos Photo: Boeing