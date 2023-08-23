Chinese Air Taxi Manufacturer EHang Hits Another Certification Milestone

The Chinese manufacturer is confirming once again its status as one of the most successful AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) companies worldwide. While working on obtaining certification for the EH216-S electric air taxi, it also developed a dedicated UACS (Unmanned Aircraft Cloud System), which is now officially ready to kick off trial operations.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) approved trial operations for EHang's cloud system for airspace management and eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) operations. This is another critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to future commercial air taxi operations, and it's the culmination of a long process for EHang.
The company is one of the few in this emerging sector to have completed thousands of successful flight trials during a relatively short period of time. More specifically, it carried out 9,300 low-altitude tourism flight trials in 18 cities across China over two years.
Last month, EHang strengthened its ties to one particular city. It launched a partnership with the Bao'an District Government of Shenzhen City. The goal is to turn Shenzhen into what EHang calls "a low-altitude economy development demonstration city." In other words, the two will work on future routes and adjacent systems for low-altitude air taxi flights.
At the beginning of this year, the Chinese AAM manufacturer hit one of its most significant milestones so far. It successfully carried out the first eVTOL autonomous flight with two passengers on board in Japan. EHang's EH12 air vehicle flew along the coastline of Tanoura Beach in the Oita Prefecture in February, carrying two passengers, but with no pilot in the cockpit.
The achievement came after a complex Japan tour in the summer of 2022. During that period, the EH12 carried out flight demonstrations in Oita, Amagasaki, Fukuyama, and Sakaide. One of those flights became the first point-to-point demo flight in Japan, while a cargo flight flaunted the biggest eVTOL payload at the time (80 kg/176 lbs).
The Chinese EH12 also became known as the first AAV (autonomous aerial vehicle) to be operated by a security institution in the European Union. At the end of 2022, the Spanish National Police (SNP) confirmed the addition of the EH12 to its fleet as “an alternative technological asset." SNP operators will control the autonomous air vehicle remotely from a ground control-and-command station. The aircraft will be used mainly for potentially dangerous operations (like chemical or biological threats) and for emergency transportation.
The EH12 is officially a two-passenger, short-distance eVTOL. Sporting a 16-motor configuration, it claims to be able to cover 19 miles (30 km) on a single charge and to reach a maximum speed of 80 mph (140 kph), flying at an altitude of almost 10,000 feet (3,000 meters).
