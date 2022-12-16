Spanish Police Becomes the First Security Institution in the EU to Operate an AAV

It’s official – the Spanish National Police (SNP) has a brand-new AAV (autonomous aerial vehicle) in its fleet, and it’s the Chinese EH216. A recent maiden flight marks the beginning of formal trial operations in Spain.
This milestone comes as the culmination of a partnership that began in October 2021. Its importance is confirmed by the prestigious guests who attended public maiden flight ceremony, including members of the academia, officials from the Spanish State for Security, and the Spanish State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) representatives.
That’s because this is a first not just for Spain, but for the European Union. SNP claims to have become the first security institution in the EU to operate an AAV (or UAS/unmanned aircraft system). Rafael Pérez, the Secretary of the Spanish State for Security, described it an “alternative technological asset for multiple purposes.”
What will some of these purposes be? In the case of the EH216, SNP intends to use it for risky operations, such as reaching contaminated areas with nuclear, radiological, bacteriological or chemical threats. Other advantages are the ability to land in confined areas (unlike conventional helicopters) and to provide fast transportation in case of emergency.
The Chinese flying machine will be operated remotely from a ground control-and-command station that could be located very far away from the area of operation. The obvious benefit is that law enforcement personnel won’t be put to risk during potentially dangerous safety missions. Also, Perez claims that the overall costs will be lower.
EHang’s AAV successfully completed its first flight in Spain a couple of months ago. With this new milestone, it’s ready to kick start trial operations for the SNP.
Powered by 16 electric motors, the EH12 was designed as a short-range aircraft that can reach a top speed of 80 mph (130 kph) and cover up to 18.6 miles (30 km) per charge.
