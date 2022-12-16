Spanish Police Becomes the First Security Institution in the EU to Operate an AAV

More on this:

1 Chinese eVTOL Manufacturer EHang Continues Its Asian Expansion, Lands in Thailand

2 Air Taxis Soon to Fly Over Bali, as a Chinese eVTOL Manufacturer Scores Its Largest Order

3 Chinese Air Taxi Developer Scores Another Large Order for Two of Its Aircraft Models

4 Recently Published Document Takes EHang One Step Closer to Flying Its Air Taxi in China

5 EHang Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Manufacturer Lands Its Largest Air Taxi Pre-Order in Japan