Boeing’s Big Clapback: Will the 777X Bring the Fight to Airbus? The FAA Will Decide

From the end of the Second World War until roughly the early 90s, Boeing was the undisputed king of the civilian airliner space. In the early days of the jet age especially, it seemed that all routes, both foreign and domestic, traveled via a 707 or a 747. Sure, the occasional challenger presented itself. Big names like Lockheed, Convair, and De Havilland came and went, but nobody presented a legitimate threat to Boeing's supremacy in the airliner space for decades. That was until Airbus rolled on the scene and made Boeing sweat.

