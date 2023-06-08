Boeing T7 Red Hawk: The USAF's New Advanced Trainer Jet Stuck in Development Purgatory

When the United States Air Force wants something badly enough, they get it immediately and without hesitation, right? Well, the short answer to that is no. Even the Pentagon can get fleeced on a deal every now and then, or at least get kept waiting on something far longer than they ever anticipated. Don't believe us? Look no further than the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk, the twin-engine advanced jet trainer stuck in development hell.

16 photos Photo: Boeing/Saab