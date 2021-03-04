If You Thought BMW’s M2 CS Was Cool, Manhart’s “MH2 GTR” Will Blow Your Mind

In our day and age, most self-respecting petrolheads will at least have heard about Germany’s Manhart Performance. Ever since Christoph Erfurt laid its foundation over three decades ago, the Wuppertal-based enterprise has been on a steady climb towards the very pinnacle of Europe’s tuning food chain. As you browse their extensive range, it’s not exactly hard to see why these folks are among the nation’s go-to guys when seeking to unlock your vehicle’s true potential!
As time went by, we visited Manhart’s inventory on several occasions to drool over some of their juiciest undertakings, such as a breathtaking Toyota Supra and a reworked Porsche 911 Turbo S that goes by the name of “TR850.” Right, it goes without saying these German aftermarket architects are no strangers to the arts of car tuning and bodywork development.
Today, we’ll be reminding ourselves about the sheer level of craftmanship that’s at work on their premises by examining the “MH2 GTR” - a BMW M2 CS on steroids, essentially. In stock form, the Bavarian coupe’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six powerplant will be more than happy to supply as much as 444 hp at approximately 6,250 rpm.
Given the above characteristics, one might be inclined to think the M2 CS doesn’t need any sort of surgical interventions to impress, but the auto gurus over at Manhart seem to disagree. Not only did the tuner enhance the machine’s aesthetics with a menacing body kit and tasty livery, they also fiddled with its powertrain to extract a considerable dose of additional power! Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
First things first; the vehicle’s exterior is adorned with a set of beefy fender flares on the flanks and a carbon fiber spoiler at the rear. The new garments are appropriately complemented by a gorgeous wrap that bears the M-Power color trio, as well as an assortment of race-style decals found on the windshield, doors and rear diffuser.
Inside, the custom magic continues with a pair of Recaro bucket seats and a carbon-clad shift knob. The factory display has been discarded to make room for a state-of-the-art alternative developed by Awron, while a fresh steering wheel from Manhart’s catalogue replaces the stock counterpart.
However, the engine bay is where the real party’s at. By installing an upgraded turbocharger, a carbon fiber air intake and a new intercooler, the crew managed to unleash 592 wild horses and 612 pound-feet (830 Nm) of monstrous twist at optimal rpm, which comes across as one astonishing feat in itself, if you ask me. The finishing touch comes in the form of a stainless-steel exhaust system that incorporates sport downpipes with 300-cell catalytic converters and as many as four 100 mm (about four inches) tailpipes.
For those of you who find the MH2 GTR as delicious as we do, I’ll have you know Manhart’s conversion is priced at €18,907 ($22,748 as per current exchange rates). What are your thoughts on this package?
