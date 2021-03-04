Deer Jumps on Top of F10 BMW 5 Series, Crushes Resale Value and Runs Away Safely

Deer are more dangerous than sharks. It’s true, look it up. According to the NHTSA, there are roughly one million car accidents each year involving deer, 200 of them proving fatal. To put things into perspective, sharks have killed fewer than ten people this past decade off U.S. shores.
Now, while things aren’t really this black and white, the numbers do show how dangerous certain roads can be when taking into account the wildlife. That is why drivers need to always be at their most vigilant and industry-wide standard fully autonomous braking systems cannot come soon enough.
There are, however, some instances where neither human drivers nor computers can keep your property from getting damaged, especially when dealing with unpredictable animals. So, unless your car’s radar/lidar systems can see what’s happening in the woods on both sides of the road, the vehicle won’t apply the brakes for you until it detects a reason to do so. By that time, it can be too late, though.
The person driving this sixth-generation F10 BMW 5 Series certainly had no reason to suspect they were about to get ambushed by a herd of deer, and their reaction time was quite decent given the circumstances. At the 15-second mark, you can see the driver applying the brakes as soon as they notice the first deer jump in front of the car. The rest of the herd came in from the side, and there was nothing to be done at that point.
Unfortunately, the animals did impact the vehicle: one made contact with the left front fender, and another, a much bigger deer, jumped directly on top of the German saloon. It’s a miracle the rear window didn’t get smashed, while the trunk lid sustained most of the damage.
In the end, we’re just happy to see that these beautiful creatures were all able to get away seemingly unscathed, including the one that surely put a dent in that previous-gen 5er’s resale value.
