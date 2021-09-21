If Leonardo da Vinci Had Designed an E-Bike, It Might Have Looked Like This

E-bikes disguised as motorcycles are a growing trend among manufacturers, and the Vinci by Enzo two-wheeler is a new design that strives to get attention. Looking like a cannon ready to be fired, the bike wants to prove that it’s not just about getting from point A to point B, but also about how you get there.
Enzo has a background in Product Design but he’s also a mechanical engineer. And while he admits he doesn’t try to reinvent electric bikes, as the market is already saturated, he did put his artistic skills to work, as he’s always enjoyed sketching ideas. Now he also has the engineering ability to bring those ideas to fruition, thus the Vinci e-bike was born, claiming to offer you the features of an e-bike and the feel of a motorcycle.
The e-bike’s name is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, renowned for his many talents, as the Italian polymath was a gifted architect, painter, sculptor, musician, mathematician, and inventor, to name just some of his fields of expertise.
While Vinci doesn’t seem to boast any special specs, it does have a special design and a decent range. It is equipped with a 750W geared hub motor and powered by a 48V 15Ah lithium battery. It offers a range of up to 50 miles (80 km).
Its lights are powerful, both in the front and rear, with the headlight putting out 2,300 lumens and the taillight 800. They both have an IPX67 rating, meaning they can cope with heavy rain.
There are seven speed modes available with Vinci, with the top speed being 35 mph (56 kph) in Sport Mode.
The bike has 20 x 4-inch alloy wheels, a shock absorber, pedal assist, and hydraulic brakes. A color LCD display offers real-time performance data.
But one of the biggest selling points of the Vinci e-bike is its price, at half the cost of the VanMoof S3 for instance.
Right now, the e-bike is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign that has just been launched. Assuming it reaches production, the Vinci bike can be yours for a pledge of $1,000. The estimated delivery date is May 2022.
