5 $40K for This Skinny Custom Chopper Seems About Right These Days

4 Jesse James Build This El Diablo Chopper for a Famous Wrestler, Now Can Be Yours

2 This Vintage Café Racer E-Bike Wants You to be the Steve McQueen of the Modern World

1 Minimalist-Looking E-Moped Has a Magnesium Frame, Claims to be the World's Lightest

Electric Buzzsaw Boss Hog Is the Chopper of Our Modern Times, Stylish and Affordable

More and more manufacturers these days aim to blend that classic bike look we all love with modern features that are all about convenience, performance, and sustainability. The Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper is one relevant example of this trend. 10 photos



Available in four colors, the bike can be customized according to the customer’s preferences, with added logos or texts in different styles and designs, to suit the owner’s tastes.



With a 3,000 W brushless hub motor and a maximum torque of 180 Nm, the Buzzsaw offers a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph). It has a maximum load capacity of 450 pounds (204 lb).



It features a 60V 30Ah lithium battery, giving you up to 50 miles (80 km) of freedom on the road. The battery is removable, weighs 26 lb (11.7 kg), and charges in four to six hours.



While the Buzzsaw Boss Hog has that classic, timeless



Right now, the Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper from Jigsaw is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. One of the biggest selling points of this U.S.-made electric chopper is the fact that it is affordable. You can



Based in Pennsylvania, U.S., Jigsaw Electronics wants to revolutionize the micromobility market with an electric scooter design that is eco-friendly but still keeps riding fun and stylish. Thus the Buzzsaw Boss Hog chopper was created, a road beast that’s got both looks and capabilities, and claims to love our planet just as much as it loves the open road.Available in four colors, the bike can be customized according to the customer’s preferences, with added logos or texts in different styles and designs, to suit the owner’s tastes.With a 3,000 W brushless hub motor and a maximum torque of 180 Nm, the Buzzsaw offers a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph). It has a maximum load capacity of 450 pounds (204 lb).It features a 60V 30Ah lithium battery, giving you up to 50 miles (80 km) of freedom on the road. The battery is removable, weighs 26 lb (11.7 kg), and charges in four to six hours.While the Buzzsaw Boss Hog has that classic, timeless chopper look, its features are all about keeping up with our times. The bike has LED headlights, a 12-inch aluminum alloy hub, and an LED dashboard. Jigsaw equipped the electric chopper with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes. The ultra-wide tubeless tires on the bike promise to smooth out your rides and make them more comfortable.Right now, the Buzzsaw Boss Hog Chopper from Jigsaw is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. One of the biggest selling points of this U.S.-made electric chopper is the fact that it is affordable. You can get the e-bike for $1,680, with the estimated shipping date being this December, just in time for the winter holidays.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.