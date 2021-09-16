This Vintage Café Racer E-Bike Wants You to be the Steve McQueen of the Modern World

5 Steve McQueen’s 1969 Husqvarna Viking 360 - His Iconic First Love - Up for Grabs

The Beachman ’64 is an e-bike with an attitude and it shows at first sight. According to its Toronto-based manufacturer, it is the first true café racer e-bike and has a timeless design inspired by the 60s and 70s era in Malibu.It is available in four colors: palm green, Beachman blue, Baja sand, and seafoam white, while the seat comes in two color options as well, vintage brown, or black gloss. No matter what color you opt for, the Beachman ’64 will still scream “retro” in the best possible way, taking you back to those sweet times when Steve McQueen was the king of cool.This half bike, half motorcycle hybrid is meant to be equally enjoyed by the novices as well as the veterans and requires no motorcycle permit. Well, with one exception. In British Columbia it will be registered as a limited-speed motorcycle with a top speed of 37 mph (60 kph) and riders will require a driver’s license and moped insurance.The e-bike has a length of 6 ft (1.8 m) from wheel to wheel, is equipped with 18-inch wheels and 3.5-inch tube tires. It measures 32 inches (81 cm) from ground to seat.Fitted with a 72v brushless hub motor, the Beachman ’64 has a top speed of 19.8 mph (32 kph) and comes with a removable 40Ah lithium-ion battery with a 120V fast charger that needs three hours to charge the battery to 80 percent. The e-bike offers a range of approximately 56 miles (90 km). Two people can enjoy a ride on the vintage café racer e-bike, thanks to its maximum payload of 350 lb (158.7 kg) and its solid construction, with a durable steel frame.A powerful LED headlight, front and rear turn signals, a loud horn, brake lights, and adjustable mirrors make the bike road compliant, giving the rider all the conveniences of modern technology, but in a very cool-looking package. You’ve also got a large LCD display that shows you the speed, charge level, trip length, voltage, and more.Right now, the Beachman ’64 is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign and there’s still a month left. The first 100 bikes will come at an early bird price of $3,250, after which the price will go up by $250. Deliveries are scheduled to start in March 2022.

