The Bike One From Hermansen x Wood Wood Is a Stylish e-Bike With Vintage Flair

With the ongoing international health crisis sending sales of e-bikes into overdrive, even less superficial riders would be excused if they wanted something different for their newest purchase. After all, if you can afford to splurge on a top-of-the-line two-wheeler, you might as well get the option for something aesthetically different, right?
To be clear, the kind of product we’re talking about here is not for the average commuter with an average monthly or weekly pay. It can still work as a daily means of transportation, but it’s a premium one, so it’s designed for riders for whom paying extra for lewks wouldn’t seem far-fetched.
Meet the Bike One special-edition e-bike from Hermansen and Wood Wood, or the W.W. Hermansen Bike One, for short. It’s a very special bike and a very special collaboration between two brands known throughout Europe and especially Denmark in their respective fields: Hermansen makes premium city electric bicycles, while Wood Wood is a lifestyle brand that sells anything from apparel to home décor.
the retro look of the Bike One.
The Bike One, both the standard and the special-edition versions, come with the unique, unisex, asymmetric frame designed by ex-Bang & Olufsen designer Anders Hermansen. It comprises three asymmetric triangular tube shapes made of Reynolds 520 cold-worked, mandrel-butted steel, and it’s said to be stronger than classic diamond frames, while incredibly compact and lightweight.
Premium components make the Bike One stand out from other e-bikes, from the motor to the bottle-shaped battery mounted on the seat post and supposedly aimed to “trick” the eye into seeing a standard, pedal-powered bike. The rear-hub motor is a 250-W one, in keeping with EU regulations, but it’s intelligent, small and silent. It offers four levels of pedal-assist, which you control via a smartphone app. Also here, you get vital stats, like battery level, distance and speed, so there is no need for a handlebar-mounted display. This helps keep the overall look of the e-bike as sleek and clean as possible.
A 33V, 7 Ah Li-ion battery shaped like a water bottle is found on the seat post, secured with a magnet and a strap. Per-charge range is of 30 to 40 km (18.6 to 25 miles), depending on terrain, rider weight, PAS level, and weather conditions. It doesn’t seem like much, but considering the bike weighs only 15 kg (33 pounds) without the battery, you can probably rely on leg-power alone if you end up running out of juice and don’t have a spare battery with you. Hydraulic disc brakes will provide stopping power.
And now, the catch: like every other product out there marketed either as a special-edition or a limited-series, the Bike One is not cheap. It costs €4,000 ($4,700 at the current exchange rate) without shipping and additional stuff like the front rack shown in pictures or the anti-theft lock. So, as noted above, this is a premium product designed for well-heeled riders and, for them, its very clean design will certainly have extra appeal.
