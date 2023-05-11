If Cool Were a Car, It Would Be This Kosmos Red 1940 Packard One-Ten

High-profile auctions are the best places to go looking for incredible cars. But after years of doing that, you start to get the feeling it's always the same Fords and Chevys that go under the hammer. Then something like this 1940 Packard One-Ten comes along and turns that impression upside down.
The One-Ten is a product of a company that hasn't been around for more than six decades now. It was produced for only two years, 1940 and 1941, as after that the war effort put pretty much everything else on hold.
During its stint on the market, the One-Ten (alternatively referred to as the 110) was made in about 7,000 units, meaning finding one for whatever purpose is no easy task. Yet a Michigan-based hot rodder by the name Ed Micol did just that, and during the 56th Detroit Autorama back in 2008 he presented his interpretation of the car.
It's the vehicle we are looking at now, shining its House of Kolor Kosmos Red body for all to see. An original body that's wrapped around the original frame, yet looking just as delicious as you'd expect from a modern build.
Packard made the One-Ten in several body styles back in the day, and this one, a 1940 model year, is a two-door convertible.
Its exterior is a simple testimony to what real care and knowledge can do for a custom build. The chrome Foose wheels sized 17 inches make the connection to the ground, shielded by large fenders, while higher up a newly-crafted black top was draped over the interior.
There, a beige material of undisclosed origin (leather, by the looks of it) is generously spread pretty much everywhere, from the bucket seats to the center console and dashboard. Behind the steering wheel, custom AutoMeter gauges are there to display relevant information to the driver, and further to the right an Autosound radio can be seen.
If you pull back the two-sided hood shielding the engine bay, you'll be treated to the sight of a 350ci crate engine of undisclosed power levels. It's not alone in its task of animating the build, but accompanied by aluminum heads, an Edelbrock carburetor, an automatic transmission, and a 9-inch Ford rear axle.
As you might have guessed from the intro of this story, this Kosmos Red 1940 Packard 110 is going under the hammer. It will do so at the end of June in Las Vegas, the place where auction house Barrett-Jackson will try to find a new owner for it.
The car is not yet listed in the collector's car docket for the event, but it'll probably go with no reserve. The info provided about it so far does not reveal anything about its current owner's financial expectations.
