Rudy Valentino Lives On in This Classic Packard

The first cars to roll out of the Detroit-based luxury automobile manufacturer Packard Motor Car Company came way back in 1899. By the time 1924 rolled around, Packard became the best-selling luxury car on the market and sold twice as many abroad as they did in the states.
The 1926 Packard 443 Phaeton was a big part of that successful run that ended in 1930 and one special custom will see the auction block next month at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction at Wesdtworld in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Coach builder Murphy was the responsible party for this period customization. The Rudolph Valentino Avions Voisin inspired custom came with a Voisin radiator from France, special headlamps and Rudge wire wheels. The front fenders were re-spun to fit the radiator styling with a polished aluminum louvered hood. Under the hood sits a 384 cubic-inch V8 engine bolted to a 3-speed manual transmission.
The coiled cobra hood ornament is truly a Valentino signature that adorned his personal automobiles.
Believed to be the lone period custom survivor of the the time by the Walter M. Murphy Company that rose to fame with Duesenberg and Cadillac, the car sat in its original form until it was sold in 2012 and went through a restoration process. The car retains its lovered aluminum hood and offsets a brilliant tone of an Ultramarine Blue body accentuated by a camel-colored convertible top and interior. The Rudge wire wheels were rechromed.
Mileage details have not been disclosed at this point, but in looking at the few photographs provided the restoration process seemingly has left no detail unattended to. The three other Packard featured in the photos are examples of the distinctive look of Packard automobiles in various body styles.
This Valentino Packard VIN #213070 is being sold at No Reserve and the auction house encourages would-be buyers to check with their state on any inspection or state-issued VIN requirements that may be necessary.
There is also no mention of the value of this classic as this is a one-of-a-kind product of its era.
