These days, we’re talking about supersonic airplanes, ultra-luxurious cabins, and zero-emission propulsion systems for green flights. But before all of that, the forefathers of long-haul aviation paved the way for future evolution. One of most iconic airliners of all times, the Soviet Ilyushin IL-62, is celebrating a milestone.
More than half a century ago, on January 2, 1963, the Ilyushin IL-62 was taking to the sky for the first time. It was not only the first long-haul jetliner in Russia, but also the largest of its kind in the world – no wonder it’s still considered one of the greatest aviation accomplishments in Russia.
A narrow-body sporting four engines mounted on its tail (a bold design at that time) the IL-62 was designed as a successor of the turboprop IL-18, and Ilyushin is the name of its manufacturer. An important piece of history in its own right, this aviation company was founded way back in 1933, by Sergey Vladimirovich Ilyushin, a former pilot in the Tsarist army.
The IL-62 would enter service four years after its maiden flight, operated by Russia’s flagship carrier, Aeroflot. On September 15, 1967, it completed its inaugural passenger flight, from Moscow to Montreal. It boasted an impressive 6,214-mile (10,000 km) maximum range, and a top speed of up to 559 mph (900 kph).
Some of its technical innovations included thrust reversers on the outer engines and a third rear landing gear. Thanks to the engines being placed in the rear, the wings’ aerodynamics improved, which meant that the airliner had better stability, even when faced with challenging air turbulence.
For decades, the Ilyushin IL-62 continued to be the trademark of Russian civilian aviation. It went on to break several range and speed records, and was also linked to some famous personalities of that period. For example, it carried Pope John Paul II on his first trip to Cuba.
Today, the only ones still flying (in the IL-62M cargo variation) are operated by Rada Airlines, a private Belarusian air company. The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also known to be a fan of this Soviet aircraft, which can apparently still be found in the country’s fleet. Also, it’s no surprise that several of these retired metal birds have been transformed into museums in various European countries.
As for today’s civil aviation in Russia, a different kind of aircraft is taking on the pioneering role. The MC-21-300, claiming to be the country’s first modern airliner featuring Russian-only components and technology, is also ready to be powered by a Russian-made engine, the PD-14.
Following the military conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin officials announced plans to reach 80% domestically-produced aircraft for national airlines, by 2030. Whether the MC-21 will be able to reach the same iconic status as the Ilyushin IL-62, only time will tell.
