Ilyushin 18 Airliner Lives a Second Glorious Life as Most Romantic Hotel Suite

Recycling and upcycling are widely considered the most efficient ways of waste reduction – well, that and limiting production and consumption to cover the basics. More often than not, upcycling takes on very creative forms, where discarded objects that are no longer of any use rise like the proverbial phoenix from its own ashes. This is one such case.
This is Vliegtuigsuite, literally the Airplane Suite, a very fancy hotel that’s been dubbed one of the most romantic suites in the world – and recognized as such by various industry awards in consecutive years. Vliegtuigsuite is actually a 1960 Ilyushin 18 airliner, parked next to the Teuge International Airport, near Amsterdam, in The Netherlands, offering the most romantic and unique experience for two.
The Vliegtuigsuite comes with a history, too, so you get a double dose of awesome. Built in 1960, it flew on German airline Interflug and, for a number of years, was used exclusively by top Communist party leaders, like Erich Honecker. OK, it’s not the most savory kind of history, but it’s history nonetheless.
airliner were stripped and the layout was converted into what you would call an expansive, albeit linear luxury hotel suite. The cockpit is still in place and can, of course, be visited by guests to play-pretend they’re actually piloting.
Though a plane this size (it’s 131 feet / 40 meters long) could have been turned into accommodation for several people, the goal with this conversion was luxury, so it only sleeps two people. There’s a king-size bed at one end, in a more isolated area, and an open-plan bathroom on both sides. You get an enclosed shower that could easily host a small tea party, a separate toilet room, and – get this – a jacuzzi tub with an infrared sauna on the opposite wall.
Farther down the aircraft is a lounge on both sides, with long, cozy leather couches and a mini-bar. There’s also a full pantry with a small kitchenette with microwave, oven, and coffee maker – let’s be real, no one goes on a romantic break to cook and do dishes, so these appliances should do. That said, the converted plane suite includes a dining table for two, in the same design as the coffee tables on the couches in the living.
Speaking of styling, it’s all very sleek and modern, with black and white finishes and furniture. There’s a balcony off the side of the access stairs, perhaps designed for aircraft lovers who can thus catch the comings and goings at the nearby airport.
The Ilyushin 18, introduced in 1957 and produced until 1985, was one of the most reliable Russian aircraft. A large turboprop airliner initially powered by Kuznetsov NK-4 engines and then upgraded to Ivchenko AI-20 engines, it saw several iterations during production stage and some 678 units being made.
Today, some of these units are still in military and civilian use, which is a testament of the aircraft’s durability. This one has long hung up its flying cap for life on solid ground. If anything, the Vliegtuigsuite shows that even a Russian plane with a German Communist past can be repurposed and turned into the most romantic hotel suite.
