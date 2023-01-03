The Port of Valencia Starts Testing a Hydrogen Supply Station

Every new year starts off with big plans for the month of January, on an individual level. A similar tendency can be traced when it comes to some commercial operations. In the case of the Spanish Port of Valencia, January will be “hydrogen month,” because this it considers hydrogen to be the fuel of the future.
A lot of the European clean energy projects we’ve talked about in 2022 benefitted from EU funding, and this one follows the same rule. Financed by the EU’s Clean Hydrogen JU program, this project that’s being developed in Spain is simply called H2Ports. As the name suggests, it’s all about fuel cell and hydrogen technology, and how it can be used in ports.
Don’t imagine that hydrogen-powered vessels are here to kick off green shipping operations. We’re not there yet, and it’s going to take a while before that happens. However, until then, at least land-based operations in ports can become emission-free (similarly to ground-based operations at airports).
This particular project is centered around three prototypes – the first two are specific vehicles related to shipping operations, while the third one is a mobile hydrogen refueling station that will be used for fueling the previous two prototypes. All of these will be implemented at the Port of Valencia, which plans to play a big part in Europe’s hydrogen development.
The Reach Stacker Vehicle (or container stacker) is the first of these machine prototypes. The second one is a conventional 4X4 tractor unit for loading and unloading operations, which is converted to a fuel cell system. Both vehicles are expected to arrive at the Port later this year, for testing.
Until then, the hydrogen supply station (HRS) is gearing up for testing this month. It was designed and built by the National Hydrogen Center in Spain, one of the players involved in this large-scale project. According to the Port of Valencia, the HRS consists of a fixed part and a mobile part.
The fixed part acts as a storage element for the hydrogen in the initial phase, when it needs to be compressed, in order to reach the required pressure. Then, the compressed hydrogen is stored in the HRS’ mobile part, which also serves as a conventional fuel dispenser. Through this device, the high-pressure hydrogen is used to refuel the two vehicle prototypes.
The Port of Valencia will be conducting various tests of this hydrogen supply station all throughout this month, together with experts from the National Hydrogen Center and the Carburos Metalicos company.
This will be the first time when hydrogen loading tests are performed in a Spanish port. Once the fueling station gets the green light, Valenciaport will focus on the vehicles that are meant to run exclusively on this clean fuel.
