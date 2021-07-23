Hyundai's Honorary Chairman Inducted Into Automotive Hall of Fame

Mong-Koo Chung, Hyundai Motor Group's Honorary Chairman, has become the first Korean to be inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame. The accolade is the automotive industry's top honor, and Chung was recognized for being the driving force behind the group's success.
Mr. Mong-Koo Chung has been with Hyundai since 1970. He started out as a manager in the Hyundai Motor Company, where he stayed until 1987. From that point to 1996, he was the Chairman of Hyundai Precision Industry, Hyundai Motor Service, Hyundai Pipe, Hyundai Development Company, and Inchon Iron & Steel.
From his previous position, he became the Chairman of the Hyundai Group in 1996, and he served this post for four years. In 1999, Mr. Chung was CEO and Chairman of Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corporation. Yes, that is correct. Mr. Chung is responsible for acquiring Kia Motors Corporation on behalf of Hyundai Motor Group.
From 2000 to September 2020, Mong-Koo Chung was the Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. Back in September 2020, Mr. Chung was named Honorary Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. In his 51-year career at Hyundai, he managed to expand the company's presence into new markets and key regions, including the U.S., Europe, China, India, Brazil, and Russia. At the same time, he expanded the conglomerate's business structure to produce everything from steel to vehicles.
As you can observe, Mong-Koo Chung has been with Hyundai for over half a century, and his work has paid off. It was only natural for him to be the first Korean to receive this prestigious distinction. Hyundai praises Mr. Chung for his dedication to vehicle quality and the company's global expansion of research and development and manufacturing network. These three elements were the key to Chung's approach, and he was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame's class of 2020.
The celebration of this event was delayed until 2021 and was held at the ICON Convention Center in Detroit on July 22, 2021. Current Hyundai Motor Group Chairman, Euisun Chung, attended the celebration in place of Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung, his father. In his speech, he thanked the company's employees, dealers, and customers, as well as his grandfather, Ju-yung Chung, the founder of Hyundai.
