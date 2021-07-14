Hyundai Will Keep Sponsoring Italy’s AS Roma Now That Jose Mourinho Is Coach

AS Roma is one of the most beloved soccer clubs in the world, and while they haven’t performed to their full potential in recent seasons, the recent appointment of Jose Mourinho as coach might just be enough to turn their fortunes around.
At least that’s probably how Hyundai is looking at it, having decided to extend their multi-year partnership with AS Roma for another season. The deal appears to be structured the same as before, with the carmaker’s logo set to appear on the back of AS Roma jerseys in most domestic competitions next season.
Hyundai will also continue to work with the club in order to create initiatives and benefits for players and fans alike. Furthermore, both brands are looking forward to welcoming supporters back to the Stadio Olimpico later this year.
“With the extension of the partnership, we would like to praise AS Roma for another season of hard work and determination. The club’s fans are just as passionate and resilient as the players they love, and that’s exactly why we're delighted to announce the continuation of our partnership. By sponsoring the top clubs at the highest caliber of football, Hyundai’s pan-European strategy will continue to see success with AS Roma on our side,” said Hyundai Motor Europe marketing exec, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann.
The team meanwhile feels the same regarding its automotive partner, with AS Roma commercial director Alexander Scotcher stating that the two brands have created a synergy in recent years and that they both share similar values on and off the field.
Hyundai is no stranger to partnering with some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs. Through its pan-European football strategy, the Korean carmaker is also involved with Chelsea FC in the UK, Atletico Madrid in Spain, as well as Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.
As far as Roma is concerned, we should also point out that Jose Mourinho was picked up from the airport in an Ioniq 5 EV hatchback before his official introduction as the team’s new coach.
Hyundai will also continue to work with the club in order to create initiatives and benefits for players and fans alike. Furthermore, both brands are looking forward to welcoming supporters back to the Stadio Olimpico later this year.
“With the extension of the partnership, we would like to praise AS Roma for another season of hard work and determination. The club’s fans are just as passionate and resilient as the players they love, and that’s exactly why we're delighted to announce the continuation of our partnership. By sponsoring the top clubs at the highest caliber of football, Hyundai’s pan-European strategy will continue to see success with AS Roma on our side,” said Hyundai Motor Europe marketing exec, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann.
The team meanwhile feels the same regarding its automotive partner, with AS Roma commercial director Alexander Scotcher stating that the two brands have created a synergy in recent years and that they both share similar values on and off the field.
Hyundai is no stranger to partnering with some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs. Through its pan-European football strategy, the Korean carmaker is also involved with Chelsea FC in the UK, Atletico Madrid in Spain, as well as Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.
As far as Roma is concerned, we should also point out that Jose Mourinho was picked up from the airport in an Ioniq 5 EV hatchback before his official introduction as the team’s new coach.