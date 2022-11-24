Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept Coming Back to Life With Giugiaro's Blessing

As it has served as inspiration for several modern-day machines made by the Korean brand, Hyundai has decided to rebuild the Pony Coupe Concept that was presented to the world at the Turin Motor Show back in 1974.
The plan was announced during a Design Talk held in Seoul recently, which was attended by Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President and chief of the company’s Global Design Center SangYup Lee, and Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro, and the study will debut next spring.
Just the original show car, the rebuilt Pony Coupe will be made by the famous Italian design firm, which was tasked to come up with five prototypes back in the day, one of which was a coupe, as well as the blueprints. The Pony Coupe was supposed to be sold in North America and Europe, but unfortunately it was phased off in 1981 due to the global economic environment.
“I designed the Hyundai Pony when I was still a young designer at the start of my career. I felt very proud that I was in charge of creating a vehicle for a company and country that was about to take on a fiercely competitive global market,” said Giugiaro. “Now, I’m deeply honored that Hyundai has asked me to rebuild it for posterity, and as a celebration of the brand’s heritage.”
Considered a very important vehicle that has helped shape the car firm, the Pony Coupe Concept has inspired various vehicles over the years. Most notably, it has influenced the battery-electric Ioniq 5, as well as the N Vision 74 Concept, which is powered by hydrogen. Not only that, but it has been “a huge source of inspiration for Giugiaro’s work on the DeLorean DMC 12,” which premiered in 1983, and became one of the stars of the ‘Back to the Future’ movies.
