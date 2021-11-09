Hyundai Grandeur (Azera) Heritage Series Follows Pony Heritage Series’ Steps

It was not that long ago that Hyundai was trying to establish itself as a credible carmaker. With nothing more to prove about that, thanks to very respectable products, the company is now at the stage of celebrating its heritage. After recreating the Pony, its first passenger car, Hyundai turned its attention to the Grandeur, aka Azera.
Just like it did with the Pony, the first-generation Grandeur unit selected to join the Heritage Series received an electric motor and a battery pack. Unfortunately, Hyundai also did not disclose any technical specifications for the new retro concept car, as it didn't with the first one. However, fans of this sort of vehicle may rejoice: Hyundai will create a Galloper Heritage Series, the third of its kind.
If you have never heard of the Galloper, it was Hyundai’s first SUV, sold as a Hyundai Precision product. The Galloper was exported to many countries and was rebadged as Mitsubishi Galloper, Asia Galloper, Galloper Exceed, and Galloper Innovation. Hyundai did not disclose when the Galloper Heritage Series will be presented.
Regarding the Grandeur representative, it also exhibits the pixelated headlights and taillights that made the 45 Concept and the Pony Heritage Series famous. It is a vehicle for design lovers, those who spend hours talking about how the lines flow harmoniously and how velvet suited the luxurious interior really well.
The most noticeable changes for us are the digital dashboard and a central infotainment screen that turns into a piano keyboard for the front passenger (hopefully) to play with. That is the result of a partnership with Samick, which must have also contributed to improving the car’s sound system. The Grandeur Heritage Series has 18 speakers, a woofer divided into a mid-woofer, and the main woofer to create a 4-way system.
With the Galloper Heritage Series, we hope that Hyundai finally releases some technical specifications about the electric powertrain these vehicles have received, although that would be an exception. It is ok if they are mainly design studies that will never be sold, but that does not make us less curious about what these machines are apart from Alcantara, velvet, and black piano.
