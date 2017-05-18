autoevolution

Hyundai Kona Caught Sans Camo On The Streets Of Lisbon

 
18 May 2017
by
With the crossover boom still going strong in Europe, Hyundai is trailing behind the competition. The South Korean brand lacks in the subcompact crossover SUV department in this part of the world, but in due time, Hyundai will fill the void with the Kona.
Following a set of uncamo'd spy pics published at the beginning of May, the carparazzi caught the all-new model yet again posing on the streets of Lisbon. Coming courtesy of the peeps over at Autoplus France, the photos in question reveal what can only be characterized as a face to be remembered.

There’s no denying Hyundai did its best to make the Kona as stylistically individual as possible in a sea of lookalikes, and frankly, the design team did a fine job. The twin headlight arrangement deserves the biggest thumbs up. The contrasting gloss black A-pillars and roof count are neat too.

From the profile, the plastic cladding makes a great team with the pumped-up wheel arches, whereas the rear end is designed to put an emphasis on width. As far as the interior is concerned, the visuals are a bit on the underwhelming side of things, more so when compared to the exterior of the vehicle whose name is inspired by a Hawaiian district. Pretty much the same can be said about what’s hiding under the hood of the new crossover.

Hyundai has yet to say a word about the suck-squeeze-bang-blow matter, but bearing in mind that the Kona is targeting the European market, the 1.0 T-GDI three-cylinder and 1.4 T-GDI are sure bets. We also expect the 1.6 CRDi turbo diesel mill to make the cut to satisfy the frugality-minded consumer group.

Slotted under the Tucson, the upcoming Kona is the first step in Hyundai’s plan to become the number one Asian automaker in Europe by 2021. By then, the brand intends to launch 30 new models and derivates.
