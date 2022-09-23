Hyundai Collaborates With BTS for the 2022 World Cup Song, "Yet to Come (Hyundai Ver)"

FIFA Sponsor Hyundai has teamed up with K-pop band BTS again, this time, to raise awareness of their carbon-neutral strategy. In order to make it catchy, they will release a new version of the song "Yet to Come" for their Goal of the Century campaign for 2022 World Cup.
Set to begin on November 20 in Quatar, the 2022 World Cup is inching closer. And BTS and Hyundai are the latest to join the global campaign to further engage with fans.
FIFA sponsor Hyundai chose the K-pop band from its home country to promote its "Goal of the Century" sustainability campaign in an effort to drive awareness to its carbon-neutral strategy.
For this collaboration, BTS made a remix of their hit song "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," urging young people to "unite toward one goal of sustainability." The song will be called “Yet to Come (Hyundai’s Ver). The famous K-pop boy band has had multiple collaborations with international artists like Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo, and Steve Aoki, and now they're taking it to the next level.
A one-minute sneak peek of the track was released on September 22, with updated song lyrics that highlight Hyundai's campaign message, such as “Now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here,”“I know, together, we’ll make it better” and “We’re gonna run till a new tomorrow” in hopes to create a better future together. Starting September 23, the full song is available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
“As one of the most influential global artists in the world, BTS and their music greatly influence our society to develop in a positive direction. Through the World Cup campaign with BTS, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.
BTS are hardly the only famous names for the campaign. Former England national team player Steven Gerrard will be leading "Team Century," alongside the South Korean K-pop band, plus Denmark national team member and surgeon Nadia Nadim, Ella Mills, renowned British food writer, Alex Morgan, American professional football player, and more.
