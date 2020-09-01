The Hyundai Ioniq Has an Official Song Now, Thanks to K-Pop Band BTS

For Millennials and Gen Z-ers, BTS are the Backstreet Boys of our times. The K-pop boyband has a huge following online both back home and with western audiences, so the seven artists are a perfect fit for a carmaker looking to turn on the appeal to younger generations.
It’s been years since BTS has partnered with Hyundai to promote their vehicles. Just earlier this year, for example, they showed up at the Grammys in the hydrogen-powered Nexo, while Hyundai rolled out another campaign meant to promote its greener, more eco-friendly lineup to the younger demographic.
This is just that, while also elevating the partnership to a new level. As of a couple of days ago, the Hyundai Ioniq lineup has its very own record, called IONIQ: I’m On It. Call this brilliant marketing or an awkward move, but one thing is certain: it does get a lot of attention.
You can hear the track below. If you’re into K-pop in general and BTS in particular, you’ll probably find it a blast. It’s definitely not the worst pop track to ever get release and, while not exactly an ear-worm or loaded with radio play-quality, it could be used outside of the context of this partnership. It’s still a bit too cringey for how obvious it is, but if it works to turn younger people to electrification, who are we to complain?
In the lengthy expose that accompanies the release, Hyundai waxes poetic about how each member of BTS contribute with their own words to the track, so as to reflect their distinct personalities and lifestyles. The idea is to promote diversity – and electrification.
“Individually we all look for different things in life but collectively we come together for a better future,” Jimin says, summing up the message of the new track.
“BTS have broken boundaries across music, fashion and culture since bursting onto the global stage,” Hyundai says. “The global boyband have made their ambitions clear for the world to see as they have gone about building their empire of adoring fans, delivering a message of positivity and hope.”
More good news for BTS (and Ioniq) fans: the track will be getting an official music video, with the world premiere set for September 2. Brace yourself for more glorious fashion, lots of hair-flipping and sexy eye contact, and hopefully at least a couple of Hyundai EVs.
This is just that, while also elevating the partnership to a new level. As of a couple of days ago, the Hyundai Ioniq lineup has its very own record, called IONIQ: I’m On It. Call this brilliant marketing or an awkward move, but one thing is certain: it does get a lot of attention.
You can hear the track below. If you’re into K-pop in general and BTS in particular, you’ll probably find it a blast. It’s definitely not the worst pop track to ever get release and, while not exactly an ear-worm or loaded with radio play-quality, it could be used outside of the context of this partnership. It’s still a bit too cringey for how obvious it is, but if it works to turn younger people to electrification, who are we to complain?
In the lengthy expose that accompanies the release, Hyundai waxes poetic about how each member of BTS contribute with their own words to the track, so as to reflect their distinct personalities and lifestyles. The idea is to promote diversity – and electrification.
“Individually we all look for different things in life but collectively we come together for a better future,” Jimin says, summing up the message of the new track.
“BTS have broken boundaries across music, fashion and culture since bursting onto the global stage,” Hyundai says. “The global boyband have made their ambitions clear for the world to see as they have gone about building their empire of adoring fans, delivering a message of positivity and hope.”
More good news for BTS (and Ioniq) fans: the track will be getting an official music video, with the world premiere set for September 2. Brace yourself for more glorious fashion, lots of hair-flipping and sexy eye contact, and hopefully at least a couple of Hyundai EVs.