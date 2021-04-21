K-Pop Group BTS Celebrates Earth Day with Hyundai, Spot Robot Turns Lights Off

Hyundai has been actively working to strengthen communication with both Millenials and Gen Z-ers, urging them to use green energy more actively. Since last year, Hyundai has been conducting a 'Global Hydrogen Campaign' with k-pop group BTS under the slogan 'Because of You' to spread the eco-friendliness and sustainability of future clean energy.
Earlier this year, the Korean boy band appeared in a clip introducing Hyundai's clean mobility vision, which was broadcast on a digital billboard in New York City. Today, the company introduced its second Earth Day video starring BTS. The first clip that was released last year had gathered over 100 million views on YouTube, and this one is expected to have as much success.
In the newly released short video titled 'For Tomorrow We Won't Wait,' each member of the k-pop group is promoting small practices that can be included in everyone's daily routine: zero waste, recycling, and growing plants.
Towards the end of the video, BTS can be seen riding Hyundai's FCEV Nexo, presenting the company's vision in tune with commemorating Earth Day.
"Hyundai Motor's response to these environmental concerns is NEXO, a dedicated hydrogen fuel-cell SUV. We want to make sustainable modes of transportation like NEXO more accessible to everyone while working alongside BTS to provide positive encouragement to customers around the world.", said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President at Hyundai Motor.
The clip ends with a scene where the mobile robot Spot created by Boston Dynamics turns the light off in order to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. The symbolic action is linked to Hyundai's announcement on April 13th about the online event #DarkSelfieChallenge in which people are encouraged to turn off their lights. The event promoted on Instagram is also part of their Global Hydrogen Campaign.
Hyundai has good news as it plans to continue the campaign for World Environment Day that will take place in June. Their marketing strategy seems to pay off as the company has succeeded in popularizing its FCEVs globally.
In the newly released short video titled 'For Tomorrow We Won't Wait,' each member of the k-pop group is promoting small practices that can be included in everyone's daily routine: zero waste, recycling, and growing plants.
Towards the end of the video, BTS can be seen riding Hyundai's FCEV Nexo, presenting the company's vision in tune with commemorating Earth Day.
"Hyundai Motor's response to these environmental concerns is NEXO, a dedicated hydrogen fuel-cell SUV. We want to make sustainable modes of transportation like NEXO more accessible to everyone while working alongside BTS to provide positive encouragement to customers around the world.", said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President at Hyundai Motor.
The clip ends with a scene where the mobile robot Spot created by Boston Dynamics turns the light off in order to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. The symbolic action is linked to Hyundai's announcement on April 13th about the online event #DarkSelfieChallenge in which people are encouraged to turn off their lights. The event promoted on Instagram is also part of their Global Hydrogen Campaign.
Hyundai has good news as it plans to continue the campaign for World Environment Day that will take place in June. Their marketing strategy seems to pay off as the company has succeeded in popularizing its FCEVs globally.