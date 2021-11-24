James Corden Stops Traffic Again, but No One Minds It Now That He’s With BTS

For a variety of reasons whose justification we won’t get into right now, people seem to have a love-hate relationship with talk show / comedian James Corden. Most of the time, it’s a more straightforward hate relationship, but this isn’t one of those occasions, because he’s bringing K-Pop international music phenomenon BTS along for the ride.
One of Corden’s favorite bits is the stop-traffic-for-a-flash-dance routine. He did it in Paris a couple of years ago, and he did several times in Los Angeles, just outside the CBS Television City studio. Every time, it was met with sneers, ridicule and criticism by the drivers who had to wait until he was done singing and dancing to go about their day.
This time, no one seemed to mind the interruption. Corden’s latest guests are the seven members of K-Pop band BTS, and they staged a flash-dance scene in the same location: the intersection outside Television City. There was dancing and lip-synching, backup dancers and some mild acrobatics, and every driver and passenger took out their phones to record the memorable occasion.
The full video airs November 24, but in the meantime, below are some snippets from the shoot.
The final segment will look like Corden and BTS pulled the stunt with very little preparation, almost like an impromptu performance. It would be naive to assume that, because no talk show in their right mind would take the most popular music group of the day and shove them into traffic, even if it’s a green light for pedestrians.
As the videos show, one section of the road was blocked and the people in the cars had, most likely, been briefed about what was happening. A large crowd of spectators had also gathered and were cheering, very much like at a real concert.
If you’re a fan of BTS (a member of the BTS Army, if you will) or you like live performances with a light touch of traffic congestion, then this one is for you.
[?????] @BTS_twt— Bangtan Charts? - Mídia ???? (@_BangtanCharts7) November 24, 2021
Preview do BTS no The Late Late Show com James Corden.
*Eles estão tão lindos????????#BTSxLateLate
pic.twitter.com/f5Q57ha6Lj
Hilo de fotos de Bangtan en el Crosswalk de James Corden #BTS_twt #Butter #Dynamite Permission To Dance pic.twitter.com/ezRgXvGtoW— Bangtan Archive???? Yaya? (@ot7jungkookbts) November 23, 2021