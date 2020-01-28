Hyundai Nexo Drives BTS to the 2020 Grammys for Historic Performance

5 Hyundai Nexo Is the First Hydrogen Car Tested by IIHS, Gets Top Safety Pick+

For the 2020 Grammys, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Hyundai offered K-pop supergroup BTS a car to match the historic occasion: the hydrogen-powered SUV Nexo for their first-ever live performance at the prestigious music event.



Last year, BTS further cemented their popularity with western audiences, attending the Grammys for the first time as presenters. Despite the fact that the 7 artists have launched 3 consecutive number 1 albums in the U.S. (all of which would have qualified for nominations), The Recording Academy consistently failed to acknowledge them.For the 2020 edition, it finally paid attention by asking them to perform with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on “Old Town Road,” aka the longest-running No. 1 hit in Billboard Hot 100 history. BTS fans will argue that they were relegated to backing vocals and dancers, but it was a historic occasion nonetheless.Hyundai rose to the ocassion and ferried them to the event in its Nexo , the leading FCV on the market and the one with the biggest range so far (a record set in December 19, when Nexo drove 483 miles through France and still had about 30 miles left of range). The partnership actually goes back a couple of years, but with the Grammy appearance, BTS have been “promoted” to Hyundai Global Brand Ambassadors.As part of their new job description, they will continue to represent the brand and hopefully raise awareness on the need to choose cleaner vehicles, and will create 7 individual short films on how this will impact the quality of life for younger generations. Seeing how BTS are wildly popular (and no, this is not an overstatement) with millennials and Gen-Z-er, who also happen to be extremely eco-conscious, the hope is that this will drive sales of the Nexo.“The reason why Hyundai Motor has joined hands with BTS is to raise awareness of hydrogen as an important future energy and its sustainable application in mobility, as well as to strengthen communications with the millennial generation and generation Z as environmentally conscious partners,” Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor, says in a press release.“Through diverse campaigns with BTS illustrating Hyundai Motor’s fuel-cell technological prowess, we expect to reach a common understanding for eco-friendly, sustainable mobility with young people, and share diverse opinions with them,” Cho adds.From February through April, Hyundai will be releasing the short films on its official channels, rounding them up with an eighth that will sum up the previous releases. A variety of other programs will follow, but the automaker doesn’t go into specifics yet.Available below is a video of BTS’ Grammys 2020 performance, which was a massive even also featuring Nas, Diplo in full country mode, Mason Ramsey and a revolving stage. The gallery attached includes a photo of BTS arriving at the Staples Center, with one of the five Nexos made available to them in the background.

