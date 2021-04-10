Huawei's First Car Will Be a Luxury Sedan Powered by Harmony OS

Just like Apple, Xiaomi, and most likely other tech giants too, Huawei is also working on a car, and while the Chinese firm has always denied such a project, it looks like it’s now just a matter of days until its first EV sees the daylight.
A teaser that the company itself posted on Chinese social network Weibo confirms the first Huawei EV would be announced on April 17, and while the official information hasn’t been shared, a few tidbits have already reached the web through unofficial channels.
First and foremost, the car, which some say could be launched under the Huawei brand though this is rather unlikely, was created as part of a partnership with Arcfox, a subsidiary owned by Chinese car giant BAIC.
The vehicle will be called Arcfox Alpha S HBT, where HBT means Huawei Bluepark Together, and will rely entirely on software and services developed by the Chinese tech firm.
For example, everything would run on Harmony OS, the almighty Android-based operating system that Huawei has developed as an alternative to Google’s mobile operating system and which has since evolved to include more categories of products than just smartphones.
Huawei’s first car will offer level 3 autonomous driving and will include 5G connectivity, which isn’t necessarily surprising given the Chinese company is a leader when it comes to the rollout of this new standard.
Judging from the teaser rolled out this week, the car will be a sedan, and company officials claim it’ll land in the form of a luxurious model working exclusively on electric power.
It remains to be seen if Huawei’s automotive ambitions are aimed at more than the Chinese market, but given the sanctions the company has to deal with in the United States, there’s a chance an international launch of the car might not happen too soon.
Full details, however, will be provided next week as part of the official unveiling of the car in China.
First and foremost, the car, which some say could be launched under the Huawei brand though this is rather unlikely, was created as part of a partnership with Arcfox, a subsidiary owned by Chinese car giant BAIC.
The vehicle will be called Arcfox Alpha S HBT, where HBT means Huawei Bluepark Together, and will rely entirely on software and services developed by the Chinese tech firm.
For example, everything would run on Harmony OS, the almighty Android-based operating system that Huawei has developed as an alternative to Google’s mobile operating system and which has since evolved to include more categories of products than just smartphones.
Huawei’s first car will offer level 3 autonomous driving and will include 5G connectivity, which isn’t necessarily surprising given the Chinese company is a leader when it comes to the rollout of this new standard.
Judging from the teaser rolled out this week, the car will be a sedan, and company officials claim it’ll land in the form of a luxurious model working exclusively on electric power.
It remains to be seen if Huawei’s automotive ambitions are aimed at more than the Chinese market, but given the sanctions the company has to deal with in the United States, there’s a chance an international launch of the car might not happen too soon.
Full details, however, will be provided next week as part of the official unveiling of the car in China.