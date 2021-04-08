Move Over, Apple: Huawei-Powered EV to Launch This Week

Tech giants are one by one becoming more interested in the automotive industry, with the overly-discussed Apple Car making the headlines every once in a while.
In the meantime, Xiaomi has already confirmed it’s investing up to $10 billion in EVs, and now it looks like Huawei is ready to make the first step in the automotive business too.
The Chinese tech behemoth will unveil its first EV built in partnership with BAIC as soon as this week, though, at this point, it looks like Huawei has only been in charge of the software side of the project.
The high-end electric car will be equipped with an arsenal of Huawei-powered tech, including Lidar sensors, 12 cameras, 13 ultrasonic radars, and a dedicated chip built by Huawei capable of reaching 352 Tops (Tera Operations Per Second).
It would be a Level 3 autonomous car, and Huawei would obviously integrate its smartphones into the overall driving experience with access to some of its products, including navigation solutions and cloud services.
The car will be called ARCFOX αS HBT and is expected to hit the shelves as soon as the next year, with full availability and pricing information to be shared at a later time.
As compared to Huawei, which focuses more on the tech side of the EV, Apple wants to build an electric car from scratch. That is the reason why the company is tempted to work together with Foxconn, its long-time iPhone partner already building its flagship product.
Foxconn would be able to manufacture the Apple Car according to Apple’s specs and requirements in an approach that’s similar to the one currently being used for the iPhone.
On the other hand, Apple working together with Foxconn for the manufacturing of the Apple Car comes after the company failed to find a traditional automaker for the project. Apple has been involved in talks with Hyundai, Nissan, and others, but so far, no company wanted to play the role of a contract manufacturer for the tech firm.
