How Hard Is It to Document a Spa Francorchamps 24-Hour Race?

In this entire period, there will be eight long weekends filled with the roar of extreme racing machines on circuits across the world. Of the eight, two, including the last race of the season, will take place at Le Mans, also a premiere for the series.Just like in all the years before, all these races will be documented, through either photography or video, by an army of men and women who travel the world with cameras strapped to their bodies.At the end of each race, the world gets to see the glamour of the event. The cars, the drivers, the sunset and the victory lap, all brought to us in sparkling high-definition images.Few have probably wondered what it is like to sit behind the camera in the event that lasts for a full day, always on the lookout for the best shot.Jamey Price is a motorsports and automotive photographer from Charlotte, North Carolina. Before this year’s season kicks off, he decided to let the world in on a little secret: behind all the photos coming from the tracks, there are people.To prove that, he had himself documented while he in turn documented the race at Spa Francorchamps last year. The guy filming the guy photographing the cars is Foster Peters, a videographer from Atlanta.The 12-minutes or so long video shows how tiring this profession can be, especially when covering endurance events. Sure, a 12 minutes video is a tad long given today’s attention-span standards, but it’s worth a look from start to finish.The video is called Chapter 1, so it’s likely more will come our way from last year’s behind the scenes look at Spa.