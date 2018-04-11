Porsche 919 Hybrid Beats Lewis Hamilton’s Spa-Francorchamps Track Record

Back in August 2017, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton got behind the wheel of the Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid racing car and set the speed record for the Spa-Francorchamps circuit: 1:42.553 minutes. His time gained the driver the pole position in 2017’s F1 race.

“Our target was to show what the Porsche 919 Hybrid is able to do when we loosen the restrictions that normally come from the regulations.” That record held for less than a year, as it has been shattered this weekend by Porsche and driver Neel Jani. Driving an evo version of the Le Mans-winning Porsche 919 Hybrid, Jani managed to set a time of 1:41.770 minutes on the 7.004-kilometer long track (4.3 miles).The achievement is even more impressive if we take into account the weight of the two cars. Hamilton’s Mercedes weighs 702 kg (1,547 lb), while the car raced by Porsche is a lot heavier, at 849 kg (1,871 kg). And that weight was achieved after slicing 39 kilograms (85 lb) off the race version.Porsche’s 919 is powered by a 2-liter V4, paired to a KERS system with a motor generator unit (MGU) mounted on the front axle and ERS for the recuperation of energy from exhaust gases.For the record attempt, Porsche used last year’s championship car. Usually, due to racing restrictions, the engine spits out 500 horsepower, but since all those restrictions have been removed for the attempt, total power stood at 720 hp this weekend.The increase in power was achieved by giving the car an updated software, one that, says Porsche, still hasn’t unleashed the complete potential of the racer.To further compensate for the difference in weight, Porsche also tweaked the aerodynamics of the 919 Evo, adding a larger front diffuser and a very large rear wing. Turning vanes and the floor have also been tweaked with fixed height side skirts to increase the aerodynamic performance.“Today’s track record impressively proves the ultimate performance of the most innovative race car of its time,” said Fritz Enzinger, LMP1 vice-president.“Our target was to show what the Porsche 919 Hybrid is able to do when we loosen the restrictions that normally come from the regulations.”