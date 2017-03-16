autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

How a Drone and a BMW X6 M50d Discovered The Beauty of Frozen Romania

 
16 Mar 2017, 11:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Two filmmakers, going by the names of Stanislav Cociorva and Ecaterina Cernei, decided to to take it upon themselves to film a short movie about Romania's beautiful wilderness.
So far, so good, expect the couple, going by the professional name of “neat.graphics” or simply Stanly and Katya, decided to proceed on their adventure during the most extreme period of Romanian winter. Almost two feet of snow fell in only 24 hours, and the temperature dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) and below in the areas that the two filmed.

Covering a distance of about 2,500 km (1,553 miles), which included high-altitude mountain roads like the famous Tranfagarasan (officially closed during the winter) and a motley array of old castles, Stanly and Katya's trip wouldn't have been possible without the help of two soulless pieces of technology from two very different areas.

In charge of most of the filming was a DJI Phantom Pro 4 drone, while the trusty “mule” and in many ways the hero of the short movie was a 2017 BMW X6 M50d, otherwise known as the quickest diesel SUV (OK, SAV) in the BMW lineup and the most powerful 3.0-liter diesel vehicle in its segment.

The greatest challenge we faced during our trip was the weather. Specifically, mountain hairpin turns covered with snow and ice. The BMW X6 M50d is not only an epic presence in the film, but also got us to remote locations uncompromisingly and helped realize our project on time. Regardless of the extreme winter conditions and rough state of the mountain roads, we always managed to reach our destination,” said Stanly, happy about having chosen the perfect car for the journey.

No less than eight different locations comprise the resulting short film, which is a little under two minutes long so we sincerely urge you to hit that “play” button as soon as you've done reading this. It's definitely worth it.

Frozen Romania from Stanly on Vimeo.

Romania BMW X6 BMW X6 M50d BMW video
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673