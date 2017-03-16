How a Drone and a BMW X6 M50d Discovered The Beauty of Frozen Romania

Two filmmakers, going by the names of Stanislav Cociorva and Ecaterina Cernei, decided to to take it upon themselves to film a short movie about Romania's beautiful wilderness.





So far, so good, expect the couple, going by the professional name of “neat.graphics” or simply Stanly and Katya, decided to proceed on their adventure during the most extreme period of Romanian winter. Almost two feet of snow fell in only 24 hours, and the temperature dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) and below in the areas that the two filmed.Covering a distance of about 2,500 km (1,553 miles), which included high-altitude mountain roads like the famous Tranfagarasan (officially closed during the winter) and a motley array of old castles, Stanly and Katya's trip wouldn't have been possible without the help of two soulless pieces of technology from two very different areas.In charge of most of the filming was a DJI Phantom Pro 4 drone, while the trusty “mule” and in many ways the hero of the short movie was a 2017 BMW X6 M50d , otherwise known as the quickest diesel(OK, SAV) in the BMW lineup and the most powerful 3.0-liter diesel vehicle in its segment.“The greatest challenge we faced during our trip was the weather. Specifically, mountain hairpin turns covered with snow and ice. The BMW X6 M50d is not only an epic presence in the film, but also got us to remote locations uncompromisingly and helped realize our project on time. Regardless of the extreme winter conditions and rough state of the mountain roads, we always managed to reach our destination,” said Stanly, happy about having chosen the perfect car for the journey.No less than eight different locations comprise the resulting short film, which is a little under two minutes long so we sincerely urge you to hit that “play” button as soon as you've done reading this. It's definitely worth it. Frozen Romania from Stanly on Vimeo.