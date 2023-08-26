Honda CB450TR White Shark Doesn’t Bite, But it Might Have You Drooling

Based in the Serra Gaucha region of southern Brazil, Caffeine Custom is the brainchild of Bruno Costa and Tiago Zilli – two close friends with a shared passion for life on two wheels. Having previously worked as designers in different fields, they joined forces in 2014 and co-founded Caffeine in Caxias do Sul. Given their workshop’s name, you won’t have a hard time guessing which genre they specialize in.

11 photos Photo: Paulo Pretz