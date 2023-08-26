1969 Chevrolet Berger COPO Camaro RS: How Much Could These Words Be Worth Together?

Because it is a highly popular breed, the Chevrolet Camaro is known to move mountains of money no matter its condition, age, or history. Yet there are some things that make certain Camaros more valuable than others, and on that list are these two words: Berger and COPO.
You all know how the nameplate was born over in Chevrolet's stables in 1966 as GM's response to what Ford was already doing with the Mustang. But impressive as it was even in stock form, the first-generation Camaro needed the involvement of a lot of people to become the icon that it is today.
As it is today though the muscle car is a very rare example of a family that supposedly counts only 57 other members. Already fitted with the RS package, the Camaro was subsequently subjected to the Berger diet, making it even more valuable and appealing.
That's because the Berger Camaro was subject to a recent rotisserie restoration that brought everything to tip-top shape. As usual, the need for that was not dictated by the desire to revive the car for personal enjoyment, but because it's about to sell, and looking good always helps drive the price up.
