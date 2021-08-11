Honda and Ford Propose Job Cuts to Prepare for EV Transition

In previous articles, we already said that the fate of automotive jobs is sealed. Electric cars will demand fewer people to be manufactured. That will impact suppliers the most, but legacy automakers are also taking precautions, as Ford and Honda made very clear. First, Ford announced it would offer voluntary buyouts to cut 1,000 white-collar jobs in the U.S. Honda proposed early retirement, and more than 2,000 of its workers accepted that in Japan.

