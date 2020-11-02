Hipster Parents Gather Round! You Can Now Take Your Kids on Longboarding Trips

In this case, that buddy of mine would rather be a baby or a small child, and as much I would like this to even be suitable for adults one day, it isn’t yet. So, for now we only have this crazy contraption for you and your kids.
It's called the Longboardstroller and is the offspring of designer Peter Van Riet through a collaboration with Quinny Strollers. Personally, I feel that the title for this contraption is a bit devoid of any creativity, but then again, it basically tells you everything about the design and its purpose.
It's really obvious what this is. It’s a long board and a stroller combined. But how does something like this come about? From a want to share an experience, but also as a way to stay fit while being able to spend time with your child.
Riet, this is what it’s all about: making a dream into reality.
Two years of development went into the design before everything was just right. Honestly, not that my opinion would count for much, but I too feel this design is a winner, and from multiple standpoints. So let’s break it down a bit.
When you have a child it’s quite difficult to still incorporate the things you loved to do, after all a child is the biggest responsibility you could have aside from maybe saving the world, maybe. With that also comes a number of sacrifices that you must take. From activities to finances and even sleep, a child affects all these aspects. But, if you’re a long boarder, you can still enjoy this activity while keeping an avid eye on you your child.
The second benefit of this system is somewhat tied to the first. Because of the incorporation of a stroller onto a longboard, the interaction between parent and child can continue. Simply put, moments can still be shared.
longboard with a stroller on top may not seem like the safest idea for a Saturday morning ride. Don’t worry, a few safety features are in place to make sure everyone is as safe as possible. For example, the stroller itself is bolted directly into the board as to create one entire system easily controllable with the natural leaning movements required to maneuver a longboard.
As for the stroller, it’s equipped with a five-point harness to keep your child from slipping out during maneuvering, and a padded safety bar which your child can hold onto, similar to those found on roller coasters. At the top of the stroller, we are also able to find a brake lever that activates a braking system found on the front tires. This alone is a feature that I would like to see on a normal longboard.
So, you like it? Well, you probably do. But I don’t know how many more of the 1000 pieces produced still exist. Oh, and if you do happen to find one for their initial price of near $700 (599 Euro), you still need to live in Europe as this is the only region this board is shipped to. But that’s only if you find it at Quinny. Good luck.
