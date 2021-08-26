High-Spec BMW iX3 Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro Are Exclusive UK Affairs

The UK is getting two exclusive editions of the BMW iX3, dubbed Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro, both featuring enhanced levels of standard equipment compared to the current X3. Pricing for the former starts at £58,850 ($80,880), while the “Pro” costs north of £61,850 ($85,000).
Buyers looking to purchase any of these two variants will get a choice of four metallic body colors, including Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey. They can also choose between two exterior trim colors, featuring either Brushed Aluminum or Black High Gloss – the latter gives off a slightly sportier vibe.
Other features you get on the iX3 Premier Edition include the 20-inch black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension and the panoramic sunroof. Inside, there's Vernasca leather (in a choice of four colors), to go with the Sensatec dashboard, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, and the carmaker’s latest driver assistance tech, which includes Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.
Those who’d prefer to pay a little extra for the iX3 Premier Edition Pro, will enjoy additional features such as a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access, lumbar support and the BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.
BMW actually updated the iX3 earlier this month, but that facelifted version won’t go into production until this fall. Changes include a larger kidney grille, slimmer LED headlights, larger displays inside, new switchgear and a revamped center console.
As for performance, the 80-kWh battery pack and rear-mounted electric motor combine for 282 hp (286 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, which will get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.8 seconds, before maxing you out at 112 mph (180 kph). The range meanwhile is rated at up to 286 miles (460 km) as per WLTP standards.
