Here’s How Beautiful Your Favorite Music App Could Soon Get on the iPhone

Spotify is without a doubt the top music service out there, and the parent company claims it has over 125 million subscribers, something that makes total sense given the huge collection that customers get access to. 6 photos



Spotify is one of the apps that are likely to benefit from the release of widgets in iOS 14, the next iPhone software update that is projected to go live in the fall.



And naturally, since many users drive with Spotify taking care of the music right on the iPhone, via Bluetooth, or on CarPlay, it goes without saying that a dedicated widget would come in handy on the mobile device home screen.



While the parent company has so far remained tight-lipped on this update, although there’s no doubt a Spotify widget is coming, someone on



And at first glance, it’s yummy, with the widget obviously available in different sizes and showing various details about the playing music, like the artist name and the song, along with album cover and even new releases.



Something that would really be useful in a Spotify widget is playback controls. However, Apple doesn’t yet allow the iOS 14 widgets to be interactive, which means that buttons that can control the playback aren’t supported at this time. So information about what’s playing in Spotify is pretty much everything you get, although it remains to be seen what the official widget ends up looking like.



