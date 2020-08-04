Google Maps Hides Essential Information and Nobody Likes the Change

If you’re using Google Maps for navigation, you probably noticed that Google rolls out updates rather frequently, mostly in an attempt to improve the experience for everybody, regardless of their platform.
But a change that the search giant has recently released for the iOS version of Google Maps isn’t necessarily everyone’s cup of tea. And it’s because some essential information is no longer displayed in the default view on the iPhone.
More specifically, the new UI no longer indicates the distance left to the destination when navigating with Google Maps on an iPhone. The only details that are now displayed are the time left for the drive and the ETA.
Oddly enough, some users have discovered that when running the app in split view the old approach is being used, with all information displayed in the resized UI.
And of course, it was all a matter of time until Google Maps users started complaining about the change, and many turned to the search giant’s forums to explain why this isn’t the right approach for the navigation app.
“I used this feature all the time on road trips to see how many miles my tank had left and compared to the miles remaining listed on the app. This is so frustrating. Apple Maps still has this feature. I’ve had to switch for the time being,” someone says on Google’s forums.
But on the other hand, what you need to know is that this change isn’t happening on all Apple smartphones, as I’m still seeing all details correctly on the latest version of Google Maps on my iPhone 11 Pro. So I’m guessing the new UI removes the said information on smaller displays, such as the iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7, albeit returning to the previous configuration when the app runs in split-screen doesn’t make any sense.
Google is yet to respond to users’ reports, so it remains to be seen if any changes are planned in this regard or not.
More specifically, the new UI no longer indicates the distance left to the destination when navigating with Google Maps on an iPhone. The only details that are now displayed are the time left for the drive and the ETA.
Oddly enough, some users have discovered that when running the app in split view the old approach is being used, with all information displayed in the resized UI.
And of course, it was all a matter of time until Google Maps users started complaining about the change, and many turned to the search giant’s forums to explain why this isn’t the right approach for the navigation app.
“I used this feature all the time on road trips to see how many miles my tank had left and compared to the miles remaining listed on the app. This is so frustrating. Apple Maps still has this feature. I’ve had to switch for the time being,” someone says on Google’s forums.
But on the other hand, what you need to know is that this change isn’t happening on all Apple smartphones, as I’m still seeing all details correctly on the latest version of Google Maps on my iPhone 11 Pro. So I’m guessing the new UI removes the said information on smaller displays, such as the iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7, albeit returning to the previous configuration when the app runs in split-screen doesn’t make any sense.
Google is yet to respond to users’ reports, so it remains to be seen if any changes are planned in this regard or not.