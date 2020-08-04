One of the Coolest New iPhone Features Is Bad News for Drivers

One of the new features that will be included in this update is called Back Tap and does exactly what its name suggests: it allows users to launch certain apps by with tap gestures on the back on the phone.Built as an accessibility feature, Back Tap supports double and triple taps on the back of the iPhone for things like launching a digital assistant or running an app. And needless to say, this is quite a helpful thing, especially when the phone is sitting on a desk.But on the other hand, when the iPhone is in your car, there’s a good chance that the device mistakenly registers a tap gesture due to the road bumps. In other words, you could end up with your iPhone doing all sorts of things while driving, simply because the Back Tap feature is too sensitive.Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t included any sensitivity settings for Back Tap in the current beta builds of iOS 14 – keep in mind that this release is still in testing, so the Cupertino-based tech giant still has enough time to further polish the feature before the go-ahead for production devices is given.Apple has already confirmed that it wants to fine-tune the sensitivity of Back Tap in the upcoming updates, but it’ll certainly be a challenge to find the proper settings for the whole thing while driving.There are two easy ways to deal with this drawback.First and foremost, Apple could just add a Back Tap toggle in the Control Center, so that drivers can manually disable the feature before starting the engine.And second, Back Tap could turn off automatically when connecting to the car’s Bluetooth or entering the driving mode, something that would obviously be a lot more straightforward for everyone.iOS 14 is projected to launch in September for iPhone 6s and newer.