4 Users Say Google Maps Still Lacks the Best CarPlay Feature, Google Tight-Lipped

More on this:

New Waze Version for CarPlay Is Now Available with Both Good News and Bad News

Google keeps refining Waze on the iPhone, and as a result, CarPlay users are also getting a more polished experience in their vehicles. 5 photos



First of all, let’s see what we do know about this update.



The new version of Waze is 4.65.2 and comes only a few days after the app was updated to version 4.65.1 on July 29. So at first glance, this is clearly a minor update that’s not supposed to bring anything big in terms of features.



The changelog has remained the same as for the previous build, and only points to a bugfix related to planned drives.



Another certain thing, and you can put this in the bad news category, is that Waze is still not supporting the CarPlay dashboard, so this new update doesn’t bring any tweak in this regard. On the other hand, Google has recently released



And while Google hasn’t provided a changelog for this release, here’s what I noticed after installing Waze 4.65.2 on my iPhone. And this is the good news. Since it’s pretty clear that this fresh release is all about bringing some mysterious fixes to iPhone users, one of these could be related to the reports that show up on the screen when you approach the location on your route.



In the last two months or so, some of the warnings that Waze sent to CarPlay remained on the screen no matter if I interacted with them or not – for example, while these prompts are supposed to go away automatically, speed trap and pothole warnings just stayed on forever.



After installing this new update, it looks like the issue is gone and the notifications are hidden automatically at the pre-defined time, with Waze then returning to the map view as it’s supposed to.



You can find the new Waze version in the App Store on this After rolling out two different Waze updates in July, the Google-owned company is back with another fresh release in early August, again with a vague changelog that doesn’t provide too many details about what’s included.First of all, let’s see what we do know about this update.The new version of Waze is 4.65.2 and comes only a few days after the app was updated to version 4.65.1 on July 29. So at first glance, this is clearly a minor update that’s not supposed to bring anything big in terms of features.The changelog has remained the same as for the previous build, and only points to a bugfix related to planned drives.Another certain thing, and you can put this in the bad news category, is that Waze is still not supporting the CarPlay dashboard, so this new update doesn’t bring any tweak in this regard. On the other hand, Google has recently released CarPlay dashboard support for the beta build of Google Maps , and I’m guessing it’s now just a matter of time until the same feature shows up in Waze as well.And while Google hasn’t provided a changelog for this release, here’s what I noticed after installing Waze 4.65.2 on my iPhone. And this is the good news. Since it’s pretty clear that this fresh release is all about bringing some mysterious fixes to iPhone users, one of these could be related to the reports that show up on the screen when you approach the location on your route.In the last two months or so, some of the warnings that Waze sent to CarPlay remained on the screen no matter if I interacted with them or not – for example, while these prompts are supposed to go away automatically, speed trap and pothole warnings just stayed on forever.After installing this new update, it looks like the issue is gone and the notifications are hidden automatically at the pre-defined time, with Waze then returning to the map view as it’s supposed to.You can find the new Waze version in the App Store on this page