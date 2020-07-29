Mercedes-AMG EQR Seems Like the Electric "Hyper Wagon" We Need

New Android Auto Headaches as Waze Experiencing GPS Issues

As far as Android Auto users are concerned, choosing a navigation app comes down to just two different choices, both of them belonging to Google. 5 photos



More recently, Waze has started experiencing a new GPS problem, and I noticed the same behavior in my car too. What happens is that Waze sometimes loses tracking, which means that it can no longer determine my location, therefore I’m missing out on navigation instructions while driving.



Most often, the first sign that something goes wrong is that Waze no longer updates your location, and while you’re still in motion, the app keeps the car icon in the same point as if you’re no longer moving.



Some people on



At this point, it’s pretty difficult to tell what’s causing all the problems, but as other users noticed, the whole thing started happening recently, so I’m guessing that one of the latest updates breaks down something in the app.



There’s no workaround that does the trick for everybody, albeit I noticed that I can temporarily fix the GPS tracking issue with a solution that I also used in the past when hitting similar problems. What I did was switch from Waze to Google Maps for a second and then switch back to Waze on Android Auto, with the app then resetting your location and correctly determining where you are.



